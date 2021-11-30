PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PACCAR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$28b - US$4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, PACCAR has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

NasdaqGS:PCAR Return on Capital Employed November 30th 2021

In the above chart we have measured PACCAR's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PACCAR.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PACCAR Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for PACCAR in recent years. The company has employed 29% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.6%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On PACCAR's ROCE

In summary, PACCAR has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 57% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for PACCAR (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

While PACCAR may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

