Paccar management to meet with Jefferies

Industrials Analyst Volkmann holds a meeting with CFO Schippers in Boston on October 24 hosted by Jefferies.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PCAR:
- Paccar price target raised to $107 from $103 at Truist
- Paccar price target lowered to $126 from $135 at Morgan Stanley
- Paccar price target lowered to $122 from $125 at JPMorgan
- Paccar reports Q3 EPS $1.85, consensus $1.82
- PCAR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.