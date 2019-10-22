Paccar Inc. Q3 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $607.9 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $545.3 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $6.00 billion from $5.42 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $607.9 Mln. vs. $545.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.75 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q3): $6.00 Bln vs. $5.42 Bln last year.

