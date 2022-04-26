Paccar Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $600.5 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $470.8 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $6.11 billion from $5.41 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $600.5 Mln. vs. $470.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $6.11 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year.

