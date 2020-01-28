Paccar Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $531.3 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $578.1 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $5.71 billion from $5.93 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $531.3 Mln. vs. $578.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.53 vs. $1.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q4): $5.71 Bln vs. $5.93 Bln last year.

