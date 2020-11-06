Dividends
PCAR

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PCAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.61, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCAR was $90.61, representing a -2.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.30 and a 84.5% increase over the 52 week low of $49.11.

PCAR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). PCAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports PCAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46.31%, compared to an industry average of -18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PCAR as a top-10 holding:

  • Principal Exchange-Traded Funds (GDVD)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI)
  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI)
  • iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS)
  • Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (ONEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEQ with an increase of 20.49% over the last 100 days. GDVD has the highest percent weighting of PCAR at 2.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PCAR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular