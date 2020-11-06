PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PCAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.61, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCAR was $90.61, representing a -2.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.30 and a 84.5% increase over the 52 week low of $49.11.

PCAR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). PCAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports PCAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46.31%, compared to an industry average of -18.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCAR as a top-10 holding:

Principal Exchange-Traded Funds (GDVD)

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (ONEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEQ with an increase of 20.49% over the last 100 days. GDVD has the highest percent weighting of PCAR at 2.06%.

