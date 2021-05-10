PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.5, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCAR was $94.5, representing a -8.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.19 and a 47.08% increase over the 52 week low of $64.25.

PCAR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). PCAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PCAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.18%, compared to an industry average of 19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCAR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 23.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCAR at 7.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.