PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PCAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCAR was $87.29, representing a -8.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.82 and a 77.74% increase over the 52 week low of $49.11.

PCAR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). PCAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports PCAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.61%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCAR as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMI with an increase of 23.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCAR at 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.