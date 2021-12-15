PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PCAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCAR was $88.17, representing a -14.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.19 and a 13.1% increase over the 52 week low of $77.96.

PCAR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). PCAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.01. Zacks Investment Research reports PCAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.17%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pcar Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PCAR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 3.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PCAR at 3.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.