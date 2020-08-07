PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Dividends
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PCAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PCAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.9, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCAR was $86.9, representing a -0.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.39 and a 76.95% increase over the 52 week low of $49.11.

PCAR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). PCAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.74. Zacks Investment Research reports PCAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -52.07%, compared to an industry average of -30.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PCAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PCAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PCAR as a top-10 holding:

  • John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI)
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)
  • First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)
  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI)
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQEW with an increase of 51.75% over the last 100 days. JHMI has the highest percent weighting of PCAR at 2%.

