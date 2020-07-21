Paccar Inc. Earnings Fall In Q2

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $147.7 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $619.7 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 56.9% to $2.70 billion from $6.27 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $147.7 Mln. vs. $619.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.70 Bln vs. $6.27 Bln last year.

