Paccar Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $921.3 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $518.7 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $7.73 billion from $6.29 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

