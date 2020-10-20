Paccar Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $385.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $607.9 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.3% to $4.54 billion from $6.00 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance:

