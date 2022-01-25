Paccar Inc. Announces Climb In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $511.4 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $405.8 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $6.30 billion from $5.14 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $511.4 Mln. vs. $405.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $6.30 Bln vs. $5.14 Bln last year.

