Paccar Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $723.8 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $1.122 billion, or $2.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paccar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.493 billion or $2.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.7% to $6.962 billion from $8.262 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $723.8 Mln. vs. $1.122 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $6.962 Bln vs. $8.262 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.