Paccar Inc. Announces Drop In Q3 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $972.1 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $1.228 billion, or $2.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $7.703 billion from $8.232 billion last year.

Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $972.1 Mln. vs. $1.228 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.703 Bln vs. $8.232 Bln last year.

