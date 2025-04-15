PACCAR Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at $47.5 billion by market cap, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) operates as an industrial giant, designing, manufacturing, and distributing light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks. Based in Bellevue, Washington, the company operates through Truck, Parts, and Financial Services segments.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts project PCAR to report a profit of $1.58 per share, down a staggering 30.4% from $2.27 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has surpassed Street's bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it fell short of expectations on two other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast PACCAR to report an EPS of $7.26, marking an 8.1% decline from $7.90 reported in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to rebound 18% year-over-year to $8.57 per share.

PCAR stock has plunged 24.2% over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 3.3% returns during the same time frame.

PACCAR’s stock prices slid 2.4% following the release of its weaker-than-expected Q4 results on Jan. 28. Due to a decline in sales across business segments, including trucks, parts, and ancillaries, PACCAR's topline came in at slightly over $7.9 billion, representing a 12.9% decline from $9.1 billion reported in the year-ago quarter, and missing analyst estimates. Furthermore, its EPS dropped 38.5% year-over-year to $1.66, falling short of Street's expectations by 1.2%, which unsettled investor confidence. However, following the initial dip, PCAR stock rebounded 3.4% in the next trading session.

Analysts' consensus view on PCAR stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include six "Strong Buys," eight "Holds," and two "Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $109.44 suggests a 22.2% upside potential from current price levels.

