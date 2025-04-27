PACCAR Earnings Preview: Recent $PCAR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PACCAR ($PCAR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,317,215,452 and earnings of $1.62 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PCAR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PACCAR Insider Trading Activity

PACCAR insiders have traded $PCAR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN C SIVER (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 103,671 shares for an estimated $11,565,681

R PRESTON FEIGHT (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,391 shares for an estimated $5,611,318 .

. HARRIE SCHIPPERS (PRESIDENT & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,676 shares for an estimated $5,177,351 .

. KEVIN D BANEY (Senior Vice President) sold 9,894 shares for an estimated $1,058,670

MICHAEL K WALTON (VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $636,784

TODD R HUBBARD (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $224,090

PACCAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 469 institutional investors add shares of PACCAR stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PACCAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PCAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

PACCAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCAR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

PACCAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCAR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PCAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $118.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $108.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI set a target price of $129.0 on 11/13/2024

