Paccar (BER:PAE) Price Target Increased

The average one-year price target for Paccar (BER:PAE) has been revised to 80.79 / share. This is an increase of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 75.22 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.77 to a high of 105.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.90% from the latest reported closing price of 69.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paccar. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAE is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.45% to 386,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,178K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing an increase of 41.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,204K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,285K shares, representing an increase of 40.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 19.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,180K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,039K shares, representing an increase of 34.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,743K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares, representing an increase of 34.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 11,251K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,568K shares, representing an increase of 32.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAE by 74.71% over the last quarter.

