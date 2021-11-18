PacBio's (PACB) New Solution to Boost Public Health Protection

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB, also popularly known as PacBio, recently introduced the HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 Kit, which is a fully kitted end-to-end solution for COVID-19 surveillance. This solution will help public health laboratories to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants and identify all variants circulating within a population.



Interestingly, the HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 Kit is the company’s first kitted solution for genomic surveillance of the COVID-19 variants. The assay supports PacBio’s reliable HiFi sequencing to offer researchers a complete view of novel mutations of all types, thus making sure that emerging variants are recognized.



Along with the HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 kit, PacBio is also launching an improved end-to-end HiFi microbial whole genome assembly application and companion Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Link software on the Sequel IIe System.



Presently, the HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 Kit is being shipped. The components for the HiFi microbial whole genome assembly application will commence shipping this quarter.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to PacBio’s robust sequencing technology.

Per management, correct and timely detection of new variants of concern is crucial when it comes to the protection of public health. The company remains focused on investing in applications that enhance human health. The launch of this solution is a step toward it.



The solution provides a differentiated technology on the back of proven HiFi sequencing and aids in addressing workflow and supply chain bottlenecks that have affected SARS-CoV-2 surveillance efforts to date. This, in turn, will enable laboratories to scale their testing easily.

Apart from this, the HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 workflow is a cost-effective and correct method for viral sequencing, using molecular inversion probes (MIPs) that substantially facilitate workflow improvements when compared to traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) amplicon-based methods. In addition, HiFi sequencing allows laboratories to detect multiple virus types present within a single sample.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global genomics market was valued at $20.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028. Hence, this launch is a well-timed one for PacBio.

Recent Developments

This month, PacBio’s Sequel IIe System was chosen by Prenetics Group Limited to develop personalized genomics for healthcare.



In September, the company collaborated with The European Reference Genome Atlas consortium to lend support to its efforts in the improvement of biodiversity research, advancement of conservation with actionable and correct genomic data.

Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 4.3% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s growth of 11.8%.

