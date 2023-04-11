PacBio's (PACB) New Offering to Enable High-Throughput Workflows

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB, popularly known as PacBio, recently announced the availability of its new high-throughput (HT) Nanobind DNA Extraction kits. The kits, a key product from PacBio’s Circulomics acquisition, are based on proprietary Nanobind disks. The disks can be used for the extraction of DNA from diverse sample types, including blood, cell and tissue samples.

The new HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits are currently available from PacBio and its authorized distributors worldwide.

This latest availability is expected to significantly expand PacBio’s market share for sequencing, thus strengthening its global foothold.

Significance of the Availability

With the Nanobind technology, researchers are expected to be able to extract high-quality DNA in a few hours, with minimal sample input and without the use of harmful chemicals or mechanical homogenization (a process that uses direct physical force to bring a biological sample in solution to a state of uniform distribution, such that the molecular composition is consistent).

Using scripts (now available through some of PacBio’s Compatible partners) the HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits, along with PacBio’s long-read sequencing technology, researchers will have the tools to complete accurate genome assemblies, identify structural variants and explore complex biological systems in more details in HT labs. This is a significant step toward PacBio addressing the needs of HT customers who began taking delivery of their first Revio sequencing systems during the first quarter of 2023.

Per management, the HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits will likely enable fast, reliable and scalable DNA extraction and accelerate research across a wide range of applications. The HT Nanobind DNA Extraction kits are expected to offer a solution to the potential bottleneck of sample preparation.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market was valued at $1,324.9 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 14.7%. Factors like the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, technological advancements and the possibility of the detection of clinically-relevant genome components that cannot be observed using conventional methods are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen PacBio’s global business.

Notable Developments

Last month, PacBio announced new workflows developed with renowned agriculture company, Corteva Agriscience, enabling HT plant and microbial genome sequencing.

The same month, PacBio announced a new informatics method that genotypes gene paralogs and pseudogenes with high accuracy. The new computational tool, Paraphase, enables variant calling, copy number analysis and phasing by identifying the full gene sequence of each of the haplotypes for all genes and pseudogenes of the same gene family.

In February, PacBio announced its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, where it saw a robust increase in its Consumables revenues. Robust performances in the Asia-Pacific region were also recorded.

Price Performance

Shares of PacBio have gained 34.9% in the past year against the industry’s 13.9% decline and the S&P 500's 7.1% fall.



