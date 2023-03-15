PacBio's (PACB) Latest Offering to Enhance Genome Analysis

Pacific Biosciences of California PACB introduced a new informatics tool, Paraphase, to provide researchers with a highly accurate method of genotyping gene paralogs and pseudogenes.

This computational tool enables variant calling, copy number analysis and phasing. It does so by identifying the full sequence of each of the haplotypes for all genes and pseudogenes of the same gene family. Paraphase has been used on various medically relevant genes, including those related to spinal muscular atrophy, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and hereditary hearing loss and deafness.

With the help of this tool, researchers can better understand the underlying genetics of these complex genomic regions. They can also identify the silent carriers of disease-causing mutations.

Paraphase is being extended into a genome-wide generalized paralog caller and can act as a powerful tool for researchers to gain insight into medically relevant diseases.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Data Bridge, the global genome sequencing market is projected to reach $55.7 billion in 2030 from $16.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.2%. Factors like increasing cancer occurrence and the growing applications of next-generation sequencing in cancer research are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen PacBio’s global business.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Price

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. price | Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Quote

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, PacBio started commercial shipment of Revio long-read sequencing system. It is designed to deliver higher throughput on a lower cost, offering exceptional accuracy and direct methylation detection.

The company expects to ship at least 25 Revio systems and plans to scale up going forward. It had received orders of 76 systems during the fourth quarter of 2022. Last month, the company announced robust increase in its Consumables revenues during the same quarter. However, service and other revenues, as well as product sales declined year over year.

In October 2022, PacBio announced the creation of Consortium for Long Read Sequencing, which aims to accelerate the utility of long-read human genome datasets. The same month, it also announced the availability of an initial portfolio of off-the-shelf long-read gene panels in collaboration with Twist Bioscience Corporation. One panel included coverage of nearly 400 challenging medically relevant genes, while the other was designed to capture 50 pharmacogenomic genes.

