PacBio Wins Basecamp Research Deal for Trillion Gene Atlas Initiative

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB, popularly known as PacBio, recently announced that Basecamp Research has selected its HiFi sequencing technology on the Revio system to support the ambitious Trillion Gene Atlas initiative.

The collaboration highlights the growing importance of high-accuracy, long-read sequencing in powering next-generation AI-driven drug discovery. By preserving full genomic context, PacBio’s HiFi sequencing is expected to enable more precise biological insights and improve the training of foundation models like Basecamp’s EDEN platform, ultimately accelerating the design of novel therapeutics at scale.

Likely Trend of PACB Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat in yesterday’s trading session. In the past six-month period, shares have gained 14.9% against the industry’s 4.2% decline. The S&P 500 has lost 0.5% over the same period.

This deal strengthens PacBio’s long-term growth by positioning its HiFi sequencing as a core data-generation platform for large-scale, AI-driven biology initiatives. Projects like the Trillion Gene Atlas scale create recurring demand for high-throughput sequencing, consumables and upgraded systems such as Revio, improving revenue visibility and stickiness.

PACB currently has a market capitalization of $419.8 million.



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More on the News

The collaboration is expected to generate nearly 100,000 deeply sequenced samples spanning more than 31 countries across five continents, positioning the Trillion Gene Atlas as the largest and most diverse high-fidelity metagenomic dataset assembled to date. This breadth is critical as AI models for biological design increasingly depend not just on volume, but on the diversity and contextual richness of training data. Basecamp’s EDEN (Environmentally-Derived Evolutionary Network) model is specifically built to leverage such large-scale evolutionary datasets, capturing biological signals that are often missed in traditional reference genomes, particularly when long-range genomic context is preserved.

PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology plays a central role here by combining long-read lengths with high accuracy, enabling detailed resolution of complex genomes and microbial communities. In metagenomics, where even closely related strains can differ functionally, this approach allows for complete, strain-level assemblies and accurate reconstruction of repeats, structural variants, plasmids, phage genomes and operons. The result is highly reliable, context-rich data that forms a strong foundation for AI model training. Importantly, the integration of SPRQ-Nx chemistry enhances sequencing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making it feasible to scale such deeply sequenced projects.

Beyond the core sequencing component, the partnership also underscores PacBio’s ability to operate at production scale. The company is also part of a broader ecosystem of collaborators, including Anthropic, NVIDIA and Ultima Genomics, bringing together advancements in biological data generation, AI modeling and high-performance computing. Experts in the field highlight that high-accuracy, context-rich sequencing enables near-complete genome reconstruction, opening the door to biological models that operate seamlessly across environmental and human systems. As the project scales, PacBio’s Revio platform with SPRQ-Nx is increasingly being positioned as a go-to solution for large-scale, high-fidelity sequencing in the emerging era of AI-driven biology.Top of Form

Favorable Industry Prospect for PACB

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market size was estimated at $538.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.12% from 2025 to 2030.

The major factors driving market growth include the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases like cancers and chromosomal disorders.

Recent Development by PACB

Recently, PACB announced a new community-developed method, CiFi. It enables chromosome-scale, haplotype-resolved genome assemblies from a single sequencing run, even when sample material is limited.

CiFi addresses long-standing limitations of short-read Hi-C by generating long, highly accurate reads that capture multiple chromatin interactions within a single molecule. The new method is expected to offer numerous advantages tailored to the requirements of genome biology, biodiversity studies and functional genomics.Bottom of Form

PACB’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, PACB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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