PacBio Stock Slips Despite New China Distribution Deal With Haorui

PacBio PACB recently announced a key distribution agreement with Haorui Gene, a globally recognized leader in blood typing genomics. This strategic partnership grants PacBio access to a wider clinical laboratory network across China, accelerating the adoption of its HiFi sequencing technology. Haorui Gene, known for its expertise in genomic solutions and extensive reach within the clinical diagnostics ecosystem, will serve as an important channel partner to promote PacBio’s advanced long-read sequencing platforms.

Through this collaboration, PacBio aims to meet the growing demand for high-accuracy genomic sequencing in China, particularly in clinical research and precision medicine applications. By leveraging Haorui Gene’s distribution capabilities and relationships with top-tier laboratories, PacBio is well-positioned to support more comprehensive and precise genomic analysis.

Likely Trend of PACB Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $1.12 on Friday. In the year-to-date period, PACB’s shares have lost 48.6% compared with the industry’s 9.7% decline. The S&P 500 decreased 1.2% in the same time frame.

The deal with Haorui Gene positions PacBio for long-term growth by expanding its reach into China’s vast clinical diagnostics market, enabling broader adoption of its HiFi sequencing technology. Through Haorui’s extensive lab network, PacBio can drive recurring revenue from consumables and services while accelerating its footprint in one of the world's largest genomics markets. This strategic move not only boosts technology adoption but also strengthens PacBio’s role in advancing precision medicine across Asia, laying the groundwork for future partnerships and population-scale initiatives.

Meanwhile, PACB currently has a market capitalization of $294.4 million. The company expects its earnings to grow 16.8% in 2025.



More on the PacBio’s Distribution Deal

PacBio’s newly formalized distribution agreement with Haorui Gene is focused on accelerating the adoption of HiFi long-read sequencing technology across clinical and research settings in China, particularly in transfusion medicine and hematology. These are fields where comprehensive, accurate genomic data is vital to improving patient outcomes. The partnership is designed to make PacBio’s HiFi sequencing the preferred solution for analyzing highly polymorphic genomic regions, structural variants, and full-length genes, areas critical for safe blood transfusions, precise donor-recipient matching, and the identification of rare blood types.

Haorui Gene, founded in 2020, has rapidly emerged as a leader in blood typing genomics in China. The company operates seven Sequel II and three Revio systems to support national initiatives in HLA typing, blood group genotyping, and rare blood type discovery. Through its work, Haorui has demonstrated that long-read sequencing can provide unparalleled resolution in genomically complex regions, surpassing the capabilities of traditional short-read technologies. The company has already contributed to over 20 peer-reviewed publications and has seen widespread adoption of its approaches across Chinese blood centers, establishing itself as a trusted player in precision hematology.

Under the agreement, Haorui Gene will likely distribute PacBio’s full product suite, including the Vega platform, delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for clinical labs, genomics institutions, and blood centers. This supports national initiatives like erythrocyte antigen mapping and rare blood type classification, which require high-resolution, allele-level insights. Haorui’s rollout of HiFi-based HLA typing in 2022 and blood group panels in 2023 highlights growing momentum in long-read sequencing. The partnership aims to scale access to PacBio’s technology and establish it as a cornerstone of personalized medicine and clinical diagnostics in China’s rapidly expanding genomics market.

PACB’s Favorable Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market size was estimated at $538.9 million in 2024 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.12% from 2025 to 2030.

The major factors driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, such as cancers and chromosomal disorders, the rising popularity of personalized medicine, and rising technological advancements resulting in the emergence of newer technologies, such as third-generation sequencing.

PACB’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

PACB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and AngioDynamics ANGO.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 10.5% growth. AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

