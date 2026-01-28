PacBio To Report Q4 And FY25 Financial Results In Feb

(RTTNews) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc (PACB) announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

This follows the preliminary results announced earlier this month.

On January 12, 2026, Pacific Biosciences reported preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 revenue growth of 14% and full-year 2025 revenue growth of 4%. The improved results were primarily driven by increased sales of its Vega sequencing platform.

For the fourth quarter, preliminary revenue climbed to approximately $44.6 million from $39.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Preliminary, full-year 2025 revenue jumped to $160 million from $154 million in the prior year.

Vega system placement count in the fourth quarter of 2025 jumped to 42 from 7, and for the full year, the count climbed to 140 from 7.

However, Revio system placement count in the fourth quarter slipped to 21 from 23, and the full-year Revio placement count declined to 61 from 97.

Revio and Vega are two DNA sequencing platforms designed by Pacific Biosciences that use HiFi long-read sequencing technology for large-scale and everyday lab projects, respectively.

Over the past year, PACB traded between $1.84 and $2.12. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $2.57, up 1.98%.

