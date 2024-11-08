PacBio price target raised to $4 from $2.50 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on PacBio (PACB) to $4 from $2.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said 3Q results were disappointing with a revenue miss and a weak 4Q guide.
