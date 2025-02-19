PacBio to Present at TD Cowen's 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2025

PacBio will present at TD Cowen's Health Care Conference on March 4, 2025, with a live webcast available.

PacBio announced that its management will present at TD Cowen's 45th Annual Health Care Conference on March 4, 2025, at 3:10 PM ET in Boston, MA. The event will include a live webcast available on the company's investor page, with a replay offered for at least 30 days afterward. PacBio is a life science technology company specializing in high-quality sequencing solutions aimed at helping researchers solve complex genetic issues. Their technologies, which include HiFi long-read and SBB® short-read sequencing, support a variety of research applications in fields such as human genetics, agriculture, infectious diseases, and oncology.

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) sold 98,907 shares for an estimated $172,691

OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) sold 34,405 shares for an estimated $69,979

SUSAN G. KIM (See Remarks) sold 19,782 shares for an estimated $34,064

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be presenting at TD Cowen's 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:10 PM ET (12:10 PM PT) in Boston, MA.





A live webcast of the event can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.







About PacBio







PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications, including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.





PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.







