PacBio (PACB) Tops on Q2 Earnings, Raises FY23 Revenue View

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB, popularly known as PacBio, delivered an adjusted loss per share of 26 cents in second-quarter 2023, narrower than the year-ago loss and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 34 cents per share.

The company’s GAAP loss per share was 28 cents in the quarter, narrower than the year-ago loss of 32 cents.

Revenues in Detail

PacBio registered revenues of $47.6 million in the second quarter, up 34.1% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.9%.

The top line benefited from the year-over-year uptick in product revenues.

Geographical Analysis

PacBio’s revenues from the Americas were $24 million, up 10% year over year. This figure outpaced our second-quarter projection of $21.2 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, PacBio recorded revenues of $12.9 million, reflecting a 61% uptick year over year. Strong performances from all regions were recorded, along with China achieving record revenues in the quarter. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $10.7 million.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa region registered revenues of $10.7 million, which grew 87% year over year. This figure compares to our second-quarter projection of $7.2 million.

Segmental Analysis

Product revenues amounted to $43.7 million, up 44.7% from the prior-year quarter. The figure outperformed our estimate of $33.9 million.

PacBio shipped 47 sequencing systems in the second quarter, including 45 Revio systems and 2 Sequel IIe systems. This brought the company’s installed base to 77 Revio systems as of Jun 30, 2023.

Instrument revenues were $29.9 million, up 91.7% year over year. This primarily resulted from the continued momentum of Revio systems in the quarter. Our model estimated $21.3 million for this metric.

Consumables revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $13.7 million, down 5.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our projection was $12.6 million.

Service and other revenues totaled $3.9 million, down 25.9% year over year. This figure lagged our projection of $5.3 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Quote

Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, PacBio’s adjusted gross profit fell 3.9% to $15.7 million. Adjusted gross margin contracted a huge 1311 basis points to 33.1%.

Sales, general and administrative expenses rose 3.4% to $40.6 million. Research and development expenses decreased 8.3% year over year to $46.2 million. Adjusted total operating expenses of $86.7 million declined 3.2% year over year.

Adjusted total operating loss was $71 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $73.2 million.

Financial Position

PacBio exited second-quarter 2023 with cash, cash equivalents and investments (excluding short-term and long-term restricted cash) of $829.9 million compared with $874.9 million at the end of first quarter.

Guidance

PacBio has raised its revenue outlook for 2023.

The company now expects to achieve revenues in the range of $185 million-$190 million (representing growth rate of 44-48% from 2022 figures), up from the earlier guided range of $170-$185 million (indicating growth of 33-44% from 2022 numbers). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $177.3 million.

Our Take

PacBio exited the second quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected results. PACB saw a robust increase in its overall top line, including strong Product and Instrument revenues. Solid geographical performances were also encouraging. Continued strong prospects in the Revio and Onso systems, with customers placing orders for these, looked promising for the stock.

This month, PacBio announced its entry into an agreement to acquire Apton Biosystems with plans to integrate its Sequencing by Binding short-read chemistry with Apton's high throughput instrument. In June, PacBio’s Revio was implemented by Bioscientia. These raise optimism about the stock.

Yet, dismal bottom-line results were disappointing. The year-over-year fall in Consumables revenues and Service and other revenues was concerning. The contraction of adjusted gross margin added to the woes. The year-over-year operating loss was another area of concern.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

PacBio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Abbott Laboratories ABT, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG.

Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. Revenues of $9.98 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Abbott has a long-term estimated growth rate of 5.1%. ABT’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.4%.

Integer Holdings reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.2%. Revenues of $400 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.1%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.42, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. Revenues of $1.76 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.7%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 4.2%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.