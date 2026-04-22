PacBio & Lucid Genomics Partner to Boost Data Analysis, Stock Up

PacBio PACB recently announced a compatibility collaboration with Lucid Genomics, bringing the latter into its Compatible partner program to strengthen tertiary analysis capabilities for long-read sequencing. The move expands PacBio’s ecosystem by enabling seamless integration of Lucid’s bioinformatics platform with its HiFi sequencing technology, helping users translate raw sequencing data into meaningful biological and clinical insights more efficiently.

The partnership is aimed at simplifying downstream analysis workflows, covering everything from variant detection and annotation to interpretation and reporting. By offering a validated, end-to-end pipeline optimized for HiFi data, the collaboration is expected to reduce integration complexity for labs and accelerate time to actionable insights, supporting broader adoption of PacBio’s long-read sequencing solutions across research and clinical settings.

Likely Trend of PACB Stock Following the News

Shares of PACB have gained 1.9% in yesterday’s after-market trading since the announcement. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company lost 7.5% compared with the industry’s 11.1% decline. The S&P 500 increased 4% in the same time frame.

This collaboration strengthens PacBio’s long-term business by deepening its ecosystem and making its HiFi sequencing platform more user-friendly. By integrating a validated tertiary analysis solution, PacBio reduces a key friction point in the workflow, making it easier for labs to move from sequencing to actionable insights. This improves customer retention, attracts new users, especially in clinical and translational research and enhances the overall value proposition of its systems.

PACB currently has a market capitalization of $525.5 million.



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More on the News

Tertiary analysis represents a critical step in the sequencing workflow, where processed genomic data is translated into biological and clinically relevant insights. It enables streamlined annotation, interpretation and reporting of genomic variants, helping researchers derive real value from sequencing data and better understand the genetic basis of disease. In this context, the collaboration underscores the interoperability of Lucid Genomics’ platform with PacBio’s HiFi sequencing, allowing users to convert long-read data into actionable insights more efficiently. From variant calling and structural variant detection to comprehensive clinical interpretation, Lucid offers a unified workflow optimized for the accuracy and throughput of HiFi reads.

PacBio’s Compatible partner program plays a central role in this integration by validating third-party solutions that work seamlessly with its instruments and data formats. With Lucid Genomics now part of this ecosystem, customers gain access to a robust set of downstream analysis tools tailored for long-read sequencing. The platform supports a wide range of functionalities, including alignment, phasing, variant annotation, methylation analysis and visualization—all designed to fully leverage the depth and precision of HiFi sequencing. This enables labs to adopt a streamlined, end-to-end pipeline that connects sequencing output directly to research or clinical reporting.

Another important aspect is the focus on scalability and ease of adoption. Lucid Genomics’ cloud-native platform offers a production-ready solution that reduces integration challenges while ensuring compatibility with PacBio data standards. This lowers technical barriers for labs of different sizes and accelerates time to insight. Additionally, both companies plan to collaborate on joint customer engagements, technical enablement and co-marketing initiatives, which should help expand the global footprint of HiFi sequencing and further strengthen PacBio’s partner-driven ecosystem strategy.

Favorable Industry Prospect for PACB

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market size was estimated at $538.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.12% from 2025 to 2030.

The major factors driving market growth include the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases like cancers and chromosomal disorders.

A Recent Development by PACB

In March, PACB announced that Basecamp Research has selected its HiFi sequencing technology on the Revio system to support the ambitious Trillion Gene Atlas initiative.

The collaboration highlights the growing importance of high-accuracy, long-read sequencing in powering next-generation AI-driven drug discovery. By preserving full genomic context, PacBio’s HiFi sequencing is expected to enable more precise biological insights and improve the training of foundation models like Basecamp’s EDEN platform, ultimately accelerating the design of novel therapeutics at scale.

PACB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PACB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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