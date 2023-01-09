Markets
PACB

PacBio Expects Preliminary Q4, FY22 Revenue To Fall

January 09, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. or PacBio (PACB), a developer of sequencing solutions systems, said on Monday that it expects a decline in preliminary fourth quarter and full-year revenues. For the fourth-quarter, the company expects revenue of around $27.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately 24 percent compared with $36 million of last year quarter.

For the full-year, PACB expects preliminary revenue to be approximately $128.2 million, representing a decline of 2 percent from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PACB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.