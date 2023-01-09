PacBio Expects Preliminary Q4, FY22 Revenue To Fall

(RTTNews) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. or PacBio (PACB), a developer of sequencing solutions systems, said on Monday that it expects a decline in preliminary fourth quarter and full-year revenues. For the fourth-quarter, the company expects revenue of around $27.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately 24 percent compared with $36 million of last year quarter.

For the full-year, PACB expects preliminary revenue to be approximately $128.2 million, representing a decline of 2 percent from last year.

