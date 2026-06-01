PacBio Expands HiFi Sequencing Reach With New SPRQ-Nx Technology

PacBio PACB recently announced the worldwide commercial availability of its SPRQ-Nx sequencing chemistry and new multi-use SMRT Cells for the Revio HiFi sequencing platform. The launch is expected to lower sequencing costs significantly, enabling customers to achieve human genome sequencing costs below $300 at scale while improving throughput and operational efficiency.

From an investor's perspective, the availability reinforces PacBio’s efforts to expand adoption of its HiFi sequencing technology through a combination of lower costs, AI-driven performance enhancements and richer genomic insights. The innovation could strengthen the company’s competitive position in the fast-growing genomics market and support demand from large-scale research programs, population genomics initiatives and biobank projects over the long term.

Likely Trend of PACB Stock Following the News

Shares of PACB have gained 18.2% since the announcement on May 26. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 20.3% compared with the industry’s 14.9% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 11.1% during the same timeframe.

The commercial availability of SPRQ-Nx is expected to support PacBio’s long-term growth strategy by making its HiFi sequencing technology more affordable and scalable for large research projects. Lower sequencing costs, coupled with improved accuracy and expanded epigenetic capabilities, may encourage broader adoption among academic institutions, biobanks, healthcare organizations and population-scale genomics programs.

As demand for high-quality genomic data continues to rise, particularly for AI-driven research and precision medicine applications, increased utilization of the Revio platform could drive higher consumables revenue, strengthen customer retention and expand PacBio’s installed base over time.

PACB currently has a market capitalization of $462.8 million.



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More on the News

SPRQ-Nx introduces new multi-use SMRT Cells for PacBio’s Revio platform, reducing sequencing costs by roughly 30% compared with the previous SPRQ chemistry. The update lowers the per-genome list price to $345 and enables sequencing costs to fall below $300 per human genome for customers operating at scale.

Beyond cost savings, the chemistry improves run performance by allowing SMRT Cell consumables to be reused, enhancing workflow efficiency for high-throughput sequencing environments. During beta testing across 20 sites in the United States, Europe and Asia, encompassing more than 1,400 runs, SPRQ-Nx demonstrated higher yield and lower failure rates across a broad range of sample types, resulting in greater consistency and more usable sequencing data.

The launch also brings significant artificial intelligence and epigenetics enhancements to the Revio platform. PacBio has upgraded DeepConsensus, its AI-powered consensus algorithm developed with Google, incorporating optimizations enabled by Google’s AlphaEvolve coding agent to improve sequencing accuracy and processing speed. In addition, the company expanded its methylation analysis capabilities with updated 5mC and 6mA detection models optimized for SPRQ-Nx chemistry, as well as a new 5hmC caller.

These improvements enable researchers to generate richer genomic and epigenetic datasets from a single sequencing run, supporting applications in cancer research, rare disease studies, population genomics, national biobanks and emerging AI-driven genomic research initiatives. PacBio noted that the new capabilities are available to existing Revio customers through software upgrades and consumable kits, with plans to extend SPRQ-Nx to the Vega benchtop platform later in 2026.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global long-read sequencing market size was estimated at $538.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.12% from 2025 to 2030.

The major factors driving market growth include the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases like cancers and chromosomal disorders.

Other News

PacBio reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Stable revenues were supported by strong consumables demand, improving utilization trends and growth in the EMEA region, while operating losses narrowed due to lower expenses and restructuring benefits.

During the quarter, PacBio strengthened its long-read sequencing business through collaborations with Basecamp Research, DNAstack and Lucid Genomics, expanded its SPRQ-Nx beta program and completed the sale of its short-read sequencing assets for approximately $48.1 million in net cash proceeds.

PACB’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, PACB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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