PacBio, Davos Alzheimers Collaborative Join For North African Dementia Registry Project

April 22, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Davos Alzheimers Collaborative, a global initiative to prevent Alzheimers disease and improve brain health, announced that PacBio (PACB) will be a technology partner to its North African Dementia Registry project. The collaboration represents a significant step toward addressing the underrepresentation of North African populations in dementia research.

"We are proud to partner with DAC, AUC, and UCL on this important project to advance our understanding of the genetics of Alzheimers disease, and hopefully help researchers identify new diagnostic tools and therapeutic solutions," said Neil Ward, Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at PacBio.

