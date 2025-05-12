PacBio Concludes Independent Investigation into Employment Practices and Cybersecurity Allegations

PacBio's Board found no wrongdoing in employment practices or cybersecurity after an independent investigation into recent allegations.

PacBio has announced the conclusion of its Special Committee's independent investigation into allegations related to employment practices and cybersecurity raised by an attorney for a former employee affected by the company's recent workforce reduction. The investigation found no improper employment practices and confirmed that there were no material inaccuracies in the company's cybersecurity disclosures in its 2024 Form 10-K. Chairman John Milligan expressed satisfaction with the investigation's outcome, allowing the company to focus on its mission in genomics and health. PacBio is a leading life science technology company, specializing in advanced sequencing solutions for various scientific applications.

Potential Positives

The independent investigation concluded with no findings of improper employment practices, which can bolster the company's reputation and employee trust.

There were no material inaccuracies or omissions in the cybersecurity disclosures, indicating strong compliance and transparency in the company's reporting practices.

The Chairman expressed optimism about moving forward, which may positively influence investor confidence and stakeholder perception of the company's future direction.

Potential Negatives

The press release acknowledges an investigation into allegations regarding employment practices and cybersecurity matters, which could raise concerns about the company's internal governance and employee relations.

Although the investigation concluded without findings of improper practices, the fact that it occurred may still damage the company’s reputation and stakeholder confidence.

The need for an independent investigation may indicate underlying issues within the corporate culture or management practices that could affect employee morale and public perception.

FAQ

What did PacBio's Special Committee conclude about the recent investigation?

The investigation found no improper employment practices or inaccuracies in cybersecurity disclosures related to the Company's 2024 Form 10-K.

How did the investigation impact PacBio's financial results?

The allegations investigated did not involve current or previously reported financial results.

What is PacBio's mission as stated by the Chairman of the Board?

PacBio aims to enable the promise of genomics to better human health.

What products does PacBio develop and offer?

PacBio designs advanced sequencing solutions for various research applications, including genomics, oncology, and infectious disease.

Are PacBio products meant for diagnostic procedures?

No, PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures.

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 272,406 shares for an estimated $505,692 .

. OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 141,664 shares for an estimated $268,357 .

. MICHELE FARMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,322 shares for an estimated $49,910.

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) today announced that the Special Committee of its Board of Directors (the “Special Committee”) has concluded its independent investigation into previously disclosed allegations from an attorney representing an employee impacted by our recent reduction in force regarding certain employment practices and cybersecurity matters of the Company. The allegations did not involve the current, or any previously reported, financial results, and the investigation found no improper employment practices and no material inaccuracies or omissions with respect to the cybersecurity disclosures in the Company’s 2024 Form 10-K.





Chairman of the Board John Milligan said, “We are pleased to have this investigation behind us and look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission of enabling the promise of genomics to better human health.”







About PacBio







PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.





PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.







Contacts









Investors:







Todd Friedman





ir@pacb.com







Media:











pr@pacb.com







