PacBio announces SPRQ chemistry for Revio sequencing systems

October 29, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

PacBio (PACB) announced SPRQ, an improved sequencing chemistry for its Revio long-read sequencing system. The new chemistry will reduce Revio DNA input requirements by 4x to 500ng per sample, which enables more sample types such as saliva extracted with PacBio’s new Nanobind protocol and tumor samples to be sequenced with HiFi sequencing technology. It will also increase the Revio system’s output, which together with improved analysis methods, enables customers to reduce their sequencing cost per genome by up to 50 percent.

Stocks mentioned

PACB

