$PACB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PACB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,399,882 of trading volume.

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PACB:

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 272,406 shares for an estimated $505,692 .

. OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 141,664 shares for an estimated $268,357 .

. MICHELE FARMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,322 shares for an estimated $49,910.

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PACB Government Contracts

We have seen $2,540,515 of award payments to $PACB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.