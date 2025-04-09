Stocks
$PACB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 09, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$PACB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,399,882 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PACB:

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 272,406 shares for an estimated $505,692.
  • OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 141,664 shares for an estimated $268,357.
  • MICHELE FARMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,322 shares for an estimated $49,910.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PACB Government Contracts

We have seen $2,540,515 of award payments to $PACB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $PACB on Quiver Quantitative.

