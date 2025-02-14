$PACB stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PACB stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $36,710,300 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PACB:
$PACB Insider Trading Activity
$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) sold 98,907 shares for an estimated $172,691
- OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,416 shares for an estimated $133,154.
- JEFF EIDEL (See Remarks) sold 26,760 shares for an estimated $42,601
- SUSAN G. KIM (See Remarks) sold 19,782 shares for an estimated $34,064
$PACB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,792,951 shares (+125.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,848,016
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 4,896,844 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,961,224
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,390,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,203,700
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,637,961 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,827,468
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 2,415,946 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,421,181
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,071,020 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,789,966
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 1,698,931 shares (+696.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,109,043
$PACB Government Contracts
We have seen $2,525,724 of award payments to $PACB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PACBIO REVIO SEQUENCER SYSTEM: $540,088
- PACBIO REVIO REAGENTS: $274,176
- (8)102-817-900 REVIO REAGENT KIT, 24-PACK 103-071-500 ISO-SEQ EXPRESS 2.0 KIT 103-072-000 KINNEX FULL LENGT...: $209,120
- REVIO SPRQ REAGENT KIT: $137,088
- SHORT- READ NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING PLATFORM (ONSO SYSTEM): $104,800
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
