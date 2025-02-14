$PACB stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PACB stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $36,710,300 of trading volume.

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PACB:

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) sold 98,907 shares for an estimated $172,691

OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,416 shares for an estimated $133,154 .

. JEFF EIDEL (See Remarks) sold 26,760 shares for an estimated $42,601

SUSAN G. KIM (See Remarks) sold 19,782 shares for an estimated $34,064

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PACB Government Contracts

We have seen $2,525,724 of award payments to $PACB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

