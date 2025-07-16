Stocks
$PACB stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 16, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

$PACB stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,075,519 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PACB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PACB stock page):

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 272,406 shares for an estimated $505,692.
  • OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 107,259 shares for an estimated $198,377.
  • MICHELE FARMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,517 shares for an estimated $55,110.

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PACB Government Contracts

We have seen $2,055,825 of award payments to $PACB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PACB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PACB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

$PACB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PACB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PACB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.65.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $1.5 on 06/25/2025
  • David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.25 on 05/15/2025
  • Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $1.8 on 05/15/2025
  • Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $3.0 on 04/10/2025
  • Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $2.0 on 03/25/2025
  • Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1.5 on 02/18/2025

