$PACB stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PACB stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,075,519 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PACB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PACB stock page):
$PACB Insider Trading Activity
$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 272,406 shares for an estimated $505,692.
- OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 107,259 shares for an estimated $198,377.
- MICHELE FARMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,517 shares for an estimated $55,110.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PACB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 14,861,287 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,536,318
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 4,340,328 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,121,587
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,928,293 shares (-61.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,455,385
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,279,826 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,690,194
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 1,943,046 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,292,794
- JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,788,905 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,110,907
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,510,812 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,782,758
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PACB Government Contracts
We have seen $2,055,825 of award payments to $PACB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PACBIO REVIO REAGENTS: $274,176
- (8)102-817-900 REVIO REAGENT KIT, 24-PACK 103-071-500 ISO-SEQ EXPRESS 2.0 KIT 103-072-000 KINNEX FULL LENGT...: $209,120
- DEPT/DIR: BDRD/GENOMICS NMRC- FREDERICK8400 RESEARCH PLAZA, FORT DETRICK, MD 21702 PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES - V...: $173,000
- REVIO SPRQ REAGENT KIT: $137,088
- SHORT- READ NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING PLATFORM (ONSO SYSTEM): $104,800
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$PACB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PACB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PACB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PACB forecast page.
$PACB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PACB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PACB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.65.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $1.5 on 06/25/2025
- David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.25 on 05/15/2025
- Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $1.8 on 05/15/2025
- Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $3.0 on 04/10/2025
- Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $2.0 on 03/25/2025
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1.5 on 02/18/2025
You can track data on $PACB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.