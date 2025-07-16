$PACB stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PACB stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,075,519 of trading volume.

$PACB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PACB (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PACB stock page ):

$PACB insiders have traded $PACB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PACB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN O HENRY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 272,406 shares for an estimated $505,692 .

. OENE MARK VAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 107,259 shares for an estimated $198,377 .

. MICHELE FARMER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,517 shares for an estimated $55,110.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PACB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $PACB stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PACB Government Contracts

We have seen $2,055,825 of award payments to $PACB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$PACB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PACB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PACB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PACB forecast page.

$PACB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PACB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PACB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.65.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $1.5 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.25 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $1.8 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $3.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Sung Ji Nam from Scotiabank set a target price of $2.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1.5 on 02/18/2025

You can track data on $PACB on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.