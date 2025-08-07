Key Points Revenue (GAAP) of $39.8 million exceeded estimates for fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a return to growth and an 8.6% GAAP revenue beat.

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.13) for the quarter was narrower than expected and improved year over year.

Free cash burn and cash reserves declined in the first quarter, but the outlook for margin and expenses improved in the second quarter, as reflected in non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses.

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB), a life sciences company specializing in DNA sequencing technology, published its latest earnings results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025. The headline news was a revenue figure of $39.8 million (GAAP), which surpassed analyst expectations of $36.62 million. Losses per share (Non-GAAP EPS) were less than predicted at $(0.13), beating the non-GAAP loss of $(0.17) per share that analysts had forecast. Both top- and bottom-line results improved over last year’s quarter, especially due to cost controls and higher margin from product mix. However, the company continues to post net losses and saw its cash balance shrink compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The quarter showed progress in revenue and margin, with non-GAAP gross margin of 38%, but persistent cash flow and capital equipment placement challenges remain.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.13) $(0.17) $(0.20) 35.0 % Revenue (GAAP) $39.8 million $36.6 million $36.0 million 10.6 % Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $15.2 million $13.2 million 15.2 % Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 38 % 37 % 1 pp Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) $58.1 million $71.0 million (18.1 %) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments $314.7 million $509.8 million (38.3 %)

Business overview and key focus areas

Pacific Biosciences develops and markets advanced DNA sequencing platforms for research use only. Its core product family includes long-read sequencing systems, such as the Revio sequencing instrument and the newer Vega benchtop sequencer. These systems allow users to decode genetic information with higher accuracy and greater context than traditional methods. The company primarily serves academic labs, commercial testing firms, and hospitals.

Recently, Pacific Biosciences has intensified its focus on technological innovation and market expansion. It has prioritized its unique HiFi long-read sequencing technology, which offers more accurate and complete genomic data than most short-read approaches. Critical success factors include maintaining its technological edge, managing costs, and increasing the use of its consumables. Strategic partnerships and regulatory awareness are also fundamental because the company operates in a fast-evolving and highly competitive industry.

Notable quarter developments

The period marked a return to both sequential and year-over-year revenue growth. Revenue outstripped analyst expectations by more than $3 million, mainly due to growth in consumables and service revenue compared to the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP gross margin improved by 1 percentage point from the prior year, supported by increased sales of high-margin consumables and services, as well as restructuring benefits. The new Vega benchtop sequencer, a compact, lower-cost system for laboratories, shipped 38 units in the quarter, rapidly broadening the company’s installed base. However, placements of the larger Revio sequencing instruments declined, with only 15 units shipped compared to 24 in the same period last year. This reduction reflects reduced spending in the academic and government sectors, which have faced capital constraints.

Consumables, or the kits and chemicals required to run genomic sequencing tests, are an important source of revenue and margin for Pacific Biosciences. The company benefited from both higher system placements in previous quarters and robust usage. Annualized pull-through, which is the average value of consumables used per instrument per year, fell to about $219,000 for the Revio systems, down from $251,000 in the fiscal second quarter of 2024. Service and other revenue reached $6.7 million, reflecting more service contracts and a larger installed base. Cash reserves decreased to $314.7 million, compared to $509.8 million in the same period last year.

Cost control was a standout theme. Non-GAAP operating expenses fell 18.2% year over year to $58.1 million. The reduction was achieved through restructuring, which included workforce changes and a focus on the long-read sequencing product line. Stock-based compensation (non-GAAP) also dropped significantly compared to the fiscal first quarter of 2024. Prior-year figures were impacted by a one-time $93.2 million impairment charge that did not recur, giving the current quarter a more normalized expense baseline. Management expects restructuring to provide further savings for the rest of the year.

On the product side, the quarter was highlighted by continued innovation. The company shipped 38 Vega systems, participated in the 1000 Genomes Long Read Project, and published new research benchmarks. Its SPRQ chemistry and Kinnex RNA kits, both supporting advanced sequencing applications, were launched. Performance gains and expanded use cases improved the standing of the company’s HiFi sequencing solutions in the research community. Efforts to expand globally included a distribution partnership in China and collaborations in Europe and Asia focused on rare disease and clinical genomics. However, the period was also shaped by external risks, notably tariffs that limited U.S. instrument exports to China after April and uncertainties over U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding. Management underscored these factors as risks for potential revenue volatility in future quarters.

Looking ahead

The company provided revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 in the range of $150 million to $170 million. This projection assumes lower Revio shipments but is offset by growing momentum in Vega placements and stable to moderate growth in consumable pull-through. Gross margin is expected to continue improving, with management aiming for a year-end non-GAAP gross margin above 40%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are forecast at $240 million to $250 million, representing a 14% to 17% decrease from fiscal 2024 due to ongoing cost controls and a narrower focus in research and development. Cash burn is expected to be around $115 million for 2025.

Management did not make changes to the company’s stated timeline for reaching cash flow breakeven, which is targeted for the end of 2027. No new forward guidance was provided on instrument or system shipments for the coming quarter. Investors should keep an eye on how Vega system placements ramp, whether consumable pull-through per system stabilizes, and any further changes in global research or clinical funding -- especially as U.S.-China trade policies and NIH budgets remain unresolved. Broader market adoption, especially into clinical settings, and sustained cost discipline will be key for hitting the company’s margin and cash targets in upcoming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pacific Biosciences Of California. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

