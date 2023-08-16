PACB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.94, changing hands as low as $10.88 per share. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PACB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PACB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.97 per share, with $14.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.90.

