PACB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.34, changing hands as high as $31.10 per share. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PACB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PACB's low point in its 52 week range is $12.64 per share, with $53.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.