Pac Radiance warns on bond redemption

SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - Cash-strapped Pacific Radiance said it is unable to fulfill conditions necessary to redeem S$100m (US$70m) of 4.3% notes maturing on March 31.

The redemption is subject to extraordinary resolutions being passed by shareholders and a proposed scheme of arrangement being sanctioned by the Singapore High Court. The Singaporean offshore vessel owner said the two conditions are unlikely to be completed by the deadline of March 31.

Last October bondholders approved restructuring proposals that extended the bond’s maturity from September 30 and waived any event of default or potential default.

The restructuring plan was based on advanced talks with a potential investor that would have injected funds to repay the company's debt. That plan fell through at the end of last year and Pacific Radiance opened talks with another potential strategic investor, an unidentified global asset management firm.

Pacific Radiance said the global coronavirus crisis has affected the investor’s plans, as well as caused protracted discussions with major creditors, thus hampering its ability to fulfill the conditions.

The company said it will hold a webcast and informal sessions on April 8 to update bondholders on the latest developments.

The Singapore High Court had granted in February an extension of the moratorium against legal proceedings from February 28 to May 29.

Drew & Napier is legal adviser to the company, and KPMG Services is financial adviser.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174549; Reuters Messaging: kityin.boey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.