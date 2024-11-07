Pac Bio options imply 14.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Pac Bio is 1.8x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.7%, or 36c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.6%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PACB:
- Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- PacBio announces SPRQ chemistry for Revio sequencing systems
- PacBio includes Onso platform in 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program
- Tesla lower after ‘underwhelming’ robotaxi launch event: Morning Buzz
- PacBio enters research collaboration with National Cancer Centre of Singapore
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.