PABU Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA, the RSI reading has hit 28.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 28.4. A bullish investor could look at PABU's 28.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), PABU's low point in its 52 week range is $53.17 per share, with $67.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.42. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day.
