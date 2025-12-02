PAAS Reports Strong 2025 Exploration Results Across Operating Mines

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS reported strong drilling results for its operating mines, which help the company advance with its long-term exploration strategy to replace and grow its mineral resources.

Highlights of PAAS’ Exploration Results

At the Jacobina mine in Brazil, the company drilled 56,074 meters from November 2024 to October 2025, primarily focusing on infill drilling and extension of mineral resources across seven of the known deposits. The drilling efforts to the north of the Maricota deposit of the Jacobina mine confirmed the potential for further resource expansion.

In the same time period, PAAS drilled 94,825 meters at the El Peñon mine in Chile, including 60,600 meters of infill drilling. The company completed an additional 34,225 meters of exploration drilling to delineate new inferred mineral resources at El Peñon.

The exploration efforts at this mine focused on converting inferred mineral resources to the indicated category across all principal veins, including Pampa Campamento. Pan American Silver identified new mineralized structures both within the main mine area and at nearby targets from its exploration efforts at El Peñon.

PAAS drilled 35,844 meters at the Huaron mine from November 2024 to October 2025. Exploration efforts at the mine focused on delineating new inferred mineral resources and 8,780 meters of infill drilling to convert inferred mineral resources to the indicated category.

The company completed 69,838 meters of infill and exploration drilling at Minera Florida in Chile, across several core mine structures. At the same time, exploration drilling totaled 34,764 meters at Cerro Moro in Argentina.

At the La Colorada mine, Mexico, PAAS drilled 22,996 meters from July 2025 to October 2025 and advanced toward a highly prospective replacement-style target along the contact between limestone and volcanic rocks.

PAAS has drilled a total of 540,000 meters in 2025 so far.

Pan American Silver Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, PAAS shares have skyrocketed 119.3% compared with the industry's 138.9% upsurge.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

PAAS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are OR Royalties Inc. OR, Newmont Corporation NEM and First Majestic Silver Corp. AG. While OR and NEM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, AG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ 2025 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 57.7%. OR Royalties’ shares have surged 83.7% in a year.

The consensus estimate for Newmont’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.96 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 71.3%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%. Newmont’s shares have soared 125.5% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Majestic Silver’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year upsurge of 278%. First Majestic Silver’s shares skyrocketed 157.1% last year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OR Royalties Inc. (OR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.