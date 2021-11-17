PAAS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/19/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/21, Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 12/3/21. As a percentage of PAAS's recent stock price of $28.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAAS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.2706 per share, with $39.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.13.

In Wednesday trading, Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

