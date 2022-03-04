PAAS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.00, changing hands as high as $26.75 per share. Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAAS's low point in its 52 week range is $20.735 per share, with $36.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.58.

