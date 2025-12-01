PAAA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the PGIM AAA CLO ETF (Symbol: PAAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.30, changing hands as low as $51.24 per share. PGIM AAA CLO shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAAA's low point in its 52 week range is $50.44 per share, with $52.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.24.

