PAA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/28/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/28/22, Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2175, payable on 11/14/22. As a percentage of PAA's recent stock price of $11.86, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when PAA shares open for trading on 10/28/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAA's low point in its 52 week range is $8.64 per share, with $12.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.86.

In Wednesday trading, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are currently trading flat on the day.

