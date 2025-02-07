$PAA Earnings Results: $PAA Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PAA ($PAA) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $12,402,000,000, missing estimates of $13,879,722,707 by $-1,477,722,707.
$PAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $PAA stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. removed 5,607,612 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,404,220
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,677,951 shares (+58.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,516,008
- ING GROEP NV added 2,570,700 shares (+194.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,907,555
- CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,748,148 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,858,367
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,325,656 shares (+10.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,026,644
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,255,099 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,801,069
- CITIGROUP INC added 1,125,386 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,547,954
