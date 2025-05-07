$PAA Earnings Preview: Recent $PAA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PAA ($PAA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,401,395,241 and earnings of $0.43 per share.
$PAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $PAA stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 15,756,944 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $269,128,603
- MORGAN STANLEY added 7,203,178 shares (+65.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,030,280
- ING GROEP NV added 2,570,700 shares (+194.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,907,555
- BARCLAYS PLC added 2,218,014 shares (+110.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,883,679
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,188,073 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,372,286
- FMR LLC added 1,767,178 shares (+294.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,183,400
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,596,432 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,267,058
